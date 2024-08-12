The community has rallied round to help a school in Hook, Hampshire, which suffered severe damage by flash foods.

Nearly two months of rain fell in less than an hour on Thursday 1 August.

Classrooms at Hook Junior and Infant Schools were ruined by the water, up to a foot deep in some places.

The schools are working closely with Hampshire County Council and its contractors to rectify damaged areas.

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "Our property services team is working closely with Hook Infant and Junior schools and our insurers to ensure the schools are dried out, required repairs are undertaken and items replaced as needed, in time for the start of the new term in September.

"We are pleased to hear of the efforts of the PTA and wider community in supporting the schools to replace other items previously donated to enrich the pupils’ school experience, which are not covered by insurance.

"Together, we are looking forward to a successful year for all Hook’s infant and junior school pupils."

