Three people, who took over the home of a vulnerable, disabled and elderly woman in Aylesbury, have been sentenced for drug offences.

Cameron Samuel, aged 23, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Kingsley Barlow, aged 23, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Danielle Harley, aged 36 and from Aylesbury, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

All three pleaded guilty to one count each of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs of class A, namely cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

On 6 December last year, Thames Valley Police officers witnessed Barlow conducting a suspected drug deal in the Aylesbury area.

The officers identified Barlow was operating out of an address in Belgrave Road, so they forced entry, during which, Samuel jumped out of a window and ran before officers could enter.

Inside was Harley and the occupant of the address, a vulnerable, disabled and elderly woman who had been cuckooed by the group.

Officers also found an amount of class A drugs, along with cash and mobile phones in the address.

Officers conducted a search and found Samuel nearby.

Barlow, Samuel and Harley were all arrested that day and charged the following day.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said, “This criminal group were able to work their way into a vulnerable woman’s address and take it over, using it as a base to supply class A drugs from."

“This conviction sends a clear message that we will not allow the exploitation of others and will deal with them as robustly as the criminal system allows."

“The information from the public around drugs supply offences plays an important role in helping to stop illegal drugs supply, which will not be tolerated."

