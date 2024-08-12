Play Brightcove video

Police body worn video footage shows the moment Ryan Wheatley runs into a police officer and is arrested.

A 40-year-old grandfather wearing an England flag who ran straight at a police officer at a protest “like a rhino” has been jailed.

Ryan Wheatley, of Fair Oak, Hampshire, admitted running into Sergeant Rob Perry at the demonstration in Southampton on August 7.

Southampton Crown Court heard that Wheatley went alone to the protest to express his views against illegal immigration after seeing the plans on Reddit.

He joined a group of 10 men in Grosvenor Square who were being kept separate from a group of around 400 people chanting “Refugees are welcome here”, the court heard.

Officers then saw him heading round the back of a multi-storey car park to “get out and attack the counter-protesters from the rear”.

Bodyworn footage played to the court showed Wheatley, also wearing a face mask, running as Sergeant Perry was shouting “Move back now” before colliding with him.

Prosecuting, Andrew Houston said: “This defendant, like a rhino, ran straight at him and Sergeant Perry was skilful enough to stay on his feet.”

Wheatley was tackled to the ground and Pava-sprayed.

Judge Christopher Parker KC said: “It is perfectly clear in bodyworn footage … you clearly intended to take part in violence which occurred, if not to instigate it."

“Police officers do not go to work expecting to be set upon by idiotic violent hooligans.”

He added: “Sergeant Perry told you to stay back but instead you broke into a run towards the officer, arms raised."

“You are a large man, heavily built and no doubt intimidating."

“You steamrollered yourself into the officer, who stood his ground in order to protect members of the public.”

The judge said in “ordinary life” an assault of that nature would not attract a prison sentence but that in this case it was highly aggravated by the victim being a police officer and it being a “highly inflammable public order situation”.

Mr Houston said that, during a police interview after the incident, Wheatley told officers he saw someone throwing something and he went round the car park to speak to him and “express his views peacefully”.

He added: “(He) accepts he didn’t put too much thought into how his actions would be perceived."

“He said he wasn’t affiliated in any political group, said he wasn’t a racist, said he wasn’t far-right.”

Defence counsel Keely Harvey said Wheatley “did not have intention to barrel into anyone” and wanted to apologise to Sergeant Perry, adding: “It was not a deliberate attack on him.”

Wheatley was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, half to be spent in custody and the rest on licence with a further 12 months’ post-sentence supervision.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nigel Lecointe said: "While the majority who attended this protest in Southampton were respectful and engaged with officers, Wheatley decided to act in such an aggressive manner that our officers were fearful of violence towards themselves and counter protestors.

"They took decisive action, stopping him from getting to the counter group and arresting him. It shows this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.

"With the support of the Crown Prosecution Service, we have been able to conduct a thorough investigation and bring him before the court as soon as possible, for justice to be served.

"This should be a warning to anyone else considering involving themselves in disorder or behaving aggressively during protests. These actions have consequences.

"Our local officers, neighbourhood policing teams and District Commanders will continue to engage with our communities this week, to hear any concerns they have and provide them with reassurance.

"We also continue to ensure we have the right teams and people with the right capabilities ready to respond should we see any disorder."

Kate Brown, Chief Crown Prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Today’s sentence spells out in no uncertain terms what awaits those who are actively involving themselves in unacceptable scenes of violence and disorder in Wessex.

“You will be caught, you will be arrested and you will face the full force of the law.“Put simply, there is no place for such conduct in our region.

“We will continue to work side by side with partners across the criminal justice system to ensure justice is delivered robustly and swiftly.”