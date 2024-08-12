Police in Hampshire are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Eastleigh.

Officers were called to Shakespeare road on Saturday 10 August, after a man in his 30's was struck by a silver Ford Fiesta at around 11:30pm.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious head injuries.

The Ford did not remain at the scene.

Police stopped the vehicle on Nutbeem Road, and a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and drink driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44240342628. If you would prefer to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by using the online form.

