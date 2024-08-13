A 13-year-old from Hampshire has become the youngest convicted girl charged in connection with recent riots.

It follows protests outside the Potters International Hotel in Aldershot on July 31.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence.

The teenager sat with her parents at the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday 13 August).

District Judge Tim Pattinson ordered for a pre-sentence report to be made and said the sentencing will take place on September 30 at the same court.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…