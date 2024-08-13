A well known busker from Faversham, has been killed in a house fire, thought to have been started by an E-scooter.

Musician James Ronayne, also known as Punky Jim or Jimmy, has been named as the victim of the fire in Salters Lane, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The man in his 40's, had been living at Mill House, in Kent.

An investigation into the cause of the fire at Mill House is underway Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ten fire engines were sent to the scene and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

