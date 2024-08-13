Grandad and granddaughter thank lifeboat crew who rescued them off Sussex coast

A grandad and his granddaughter have thanked the lifeboat crew who rescued them off the Sussex coast.

Steve Close, 61, was in a kayak while Alyssa, 11, was on a paddleboard off Pevensey when the weather worsened, blowing them almost two miles out to sea.

Alyssa lost her paddle and they knew they were in trouble. Fortunately, they were well prepared, wearing wetsuits, buoyancy aids and carrying a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch.

Back at the beach, Steve's wife Sharon was watching them with growing concern when she got a call from Steve.

Steve said: "I phoned Sharon to ask for help and she called 999 for the Coastguard. We keptdrifting, so I got Alyssa into the kayak and we lashed it together with the paddleboard."

Steve and Alyssa were quickly drifting out of sight but Eastbourne RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was soon on scene and brought them both back to shore, where they were met by the Eastbourne Coastguard Rescue Team.

Steve added: "We did the right thing. Everyone knew where we were, and someone was on the beach able to keep a lookout.

"I was used to the currents but the wind just overtook us. Once we were beyond the sandbar we were in deeper water and we dared not get out."

On Monday (12 August), the pair reunited with the crew that saved them to thank them and warn others.

Steve and Alyssa have spoken about their ordeal

Last year, paddleboard rescues tripled from 52 in 2019 to 155 in 2023.

The RNLI and Paddle UK (the national governing body for paddlesports) are urging people to always wear a buoyancy aid, tell someone where you're going, carry a mobile phone, check the weather, and know your limits.

RNLI National Water Safety Partner, Sam Hughes, said: ‘We always want people to enjoyour coastline but we are urging everyone to think carefully before heading out.

"Our rescue data shows that almost half of lifeboat launches to paddleboarders were due to offshore winds and tides, something water users can check before hitting the water.

"If you are on a lifeguarded beach, keep an eye out for the orange windsock to see which way the wind is blowing."

