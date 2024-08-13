Kent artist Mr Doodle covers train in hand-drawn sketches

A Kent-based artist has covered a train in his signature doodles as part of his latest art challenge.

Sam Cox, also known as Mr Doodle, spend a night and day covering the sides of an entire 64ft railway carriage with his hand-drawn sketches.

The doodles were drawn directly onto a protective wrap covering the carriage sides. The carriage will be returned to its original state when the wrap is removed.

The Tenterden-based artist has doodled on everything from a Formula One car to his whole house.

However, the Doodle Train is his biggest ever vehicle challenge and the first piece of his art that the public are able to travel in.

Speaking about completing the project, Mr Doodle, said: "I was very happy doodling a train!

"It was the first time my drawings have appeared on a vehicle this size. It was so fun! It's especially nice that it all happened in my hometown. I hope the people there enjoyed it!"

The Doodle Train will take passengers along the Kent & East Sussex Railway (K&ESR) on scheduled services until the end of August.

Robin Coombes, K&ESR General Manager, said: "As a local artist and frequent visitor to the K&ESR, we were delighted that Mr Doodle agreed to literally ‘make his mark' on our 50th Anniversary celebrations.

"We'd also like to extend our thanks to Mr Doodle for funding the project and giving his time to help support the railway and the local community."

