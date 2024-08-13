A man in his 20s has died after he suffered a medical incident at Boomtown Festival near Winchester.

Hampshire Police said officers were told about a reported medical incident onsite at Boomtown Fair which happened between 8pm and 9pm on Saturday 10 August.

A man in his 20s was transferred to Royal Hampshire County Hospital. He was pronounced dead in the early hours of Sunday 11 August.

Police say the man’s next of kin have been told and officers will be preparing a file for the coroner.

