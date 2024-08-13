Motorcyclist killed in crash with lorry in East Sussex

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a lorry in East Sussex.

Emergency services responded to the collision in Jury’s Gap Road, east of Camber, shortly after 12.20pm on Monday 12 August.

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, from Hythe in Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man from Romney Marsh in Kent, was not injured.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, or dashcam footage to come forward quoting Operation Rutherford.

