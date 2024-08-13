Police officers have released a CCTV image of a missing 12-year-old girl from Kent as part of their search efforts.

Katie Spice, from Sittingbourne, was last seen in Sittingbourne High Street at 4pm on Sunday 11 August.

Kent Police have now released a CCTV image believed to show Katie getting off a train at Canterbury East railway station shortly after 5pm that day.

The 12-year-old is described as 5ft, 2ins tall, of slim build and has long black hair and brown eyes. The CCTV image shows her in white footwear, black leggings and a pink top.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she could be is being asked to call 999, quoting reference 12-0140.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…