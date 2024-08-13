Police are s earching for a missing man last seen at a musical festival in Hampshire.

Mccauley Reynolds, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, went to the Boomtown Fair music festival in Winchester.

The 28-year-old was last seen at the campsite between 8am and 9am on Monday 12 August.

Police say he is described as white, about 5ft 2in tall, slim build, brown hair, with a Welsh accent.

He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, black Berghaus shorts and either a black Boomtown top or a green top.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the police by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 44240345623.

