A te enager has suffered a suspected spinal injury after jumping off the rocks into the sea in Dorset.

Weymouth RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats launched yesterday afternoon (Monday 12 August) to reports of a male casualty near Lulworth Cove.

A young male had reportedly jumped off the rocks into the water at Man O’War beach and suffered a suspected spinal injury.

The Air Ambulance took the patient to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…