Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Penny Silvester reports on the recycling trial

A successful trial which is encouraging residents to recycle so-called soft plastics is being expanded to more than 10,000 homes in Reading.

Soft plastics include items such as carrier bags, cling film, crisp packets and sweet wrappers which normally go into landfill.

Now, the council is extending the pilot scheme which will see the waste being collected from homes on bin day.

The trial is designed to help the waste industry understand how plastic bags and wrapping recycling works when its collected on a large scale, and the best ways to get more plastic out of landfill.

Sarah Innes, re3 Household Waste Collection Service, said: "At the moment only about 12% of UK local authorities collect plastic films from the kerbside.

"But by 2027, all councils will need to collect this in order to comply with new simpler recycling legislation.

"By collecting plastic bags and wrappings from the kerbside we're able more easily to encourage residents to recycle this material."

At the Smallmead recycling depot, machines and workers help to sort the waste.

Amongst the rubbish, there are blue bags full of soft plastic waste which people have recycled as part of the trial.

Pickers are able to remove the blue bags from the rest of the recyclables.

The bags are sent away to be turned into plastic flakes which will be used to make other goods.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…