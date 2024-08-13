'World's largest charcoal drawing' to be unveiled on HMS Warrior in Portsmouth

What's believed to be the world's largest charcoal drawing is to be unveiled in Portsmouth later today.

The mural by artist Pete Codling will appear on a lifesize replica sail.

It features around one thousand faces of people with a connection to the city's dockyard.

The artwork is roughly the size of a tennis court Credit: ITV News Meridian

Including figures like Charles Dickens and Vice-Admiral Lord Nelson.

It measures 17 metres in length and 10 metres in height, roughly the size of a tennis court.

The artwork, that's been three years in the making, will be hung off HMS Warrior.

