ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor reports from Swallowfield, Berkshire

Tucked away down a quiet country lane lies Swallowfield’s hidden horse sanctuary.

It's a place that even some local residents don't know exists - where bonds between humans and animals flourish.

Berkshire Animal Connection Centre (BACC) was set up by Fiona Graham in 2020 and is run entirely by volunteers.

Some of the animals taken in have been the victims of terrible cruelty and neglect, especially the horses.

Rocky was injured in a road racing accident Credit: ITV News Meridian

Horses like Rocky who'll spend the rest of his life on medication following a road racing accident.

But since coming to BACC, he's been socialised with other horses and is generally much happier.

Fiona said: "The charity offers a refuge and sanctuary for both people and animals.

"Primarily the animals at the moment are horses, ponies, donkeys and goats but also we have a lot of children, vulnerable adults and families that come to visit us and spend time with the animals."

'I use these animals especially the donkeys and the goats as my therapy' - Karen Hare, volunteer and service user

The charity which devotes itself to helping others is now in need of it's own support because it needs to move out of the barn that's home to some of its animals next year.

Fiona and her volunteers have twelve months to find a new barn to rent or raise £60,000 to build new shelters on the current site.

Fiona said: "There is not a lot of money out there for charities at the moment so we're really pressed for funds so what we really need a little bit of help with is anything that people can do for us, whether it be their time or small donations or anyone who has got premises that could be used for taking care of the animals etc."

There are many that rely on this centre but now, more than ever, it seeks support from the community it serves to preserve its long term future.

