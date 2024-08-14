Islanders are calling on the new government to regulate ferry services to the Isle of Wight owing to cost concerns.

Residents, businesses and MPs say that fares between the mainland and the island are now too expensive.

Only two operators run services between the Isle of Wight and the mainland, and locals are calling on both to reduce their prices.

Wightlink is the bigger of the two, and runs routes between Portsmouth, Fishbourne and Ryde and Lymington and Yarmouth. Whilst Red Funnel operates between Southampton and Cowes.

The average cost can be as low as £35 for a vehicle crossing between the mainland and island. However, ITV Meridian found crossings on both operators to be in excess of £100 on some dates in August.

Red Funnel and Wightlink say they work hard to provide affordable travel for islanders, with each operator offering various discounts to keep prices as low as possible, and offer foot-only travel at a fixed price.

The Red Funnel car ferry leaves East Cowes on the Isle of Wight. Credit: PA

The owner of the Victoria Lodge Hotel, Alysa Shirley, says she had eight cancellations recently that were all due to the price of the ferries.

Her business relies upon the busy summer months to bring in another trade to keep it afloat all year round. The cancellations, she says, are extremely worrying.

She can offer trade discount to customers to bring the price of a ferry crossing down, but even with that, she says it still too expensive for many customers.

"It's the cost of the ferries," she told ITV Meridian. "And that is the answer we get every time we speak to somebody. You know, why are you cancelling?

"It's due to the cost of the ferries. It's just too expensive to come over. They're pushing £200, £300 to come over and that's without our discount.

"When we get our discounts it's still coming in quite considerably more than it should be.

"It's a huge concern for us because obviously where we're seasonal we rely on the summer months to be able to bring in enough trade to support us all year-round and this year it's very tight."

Hotel owner, Alysa Shirley, says ferry prices are too expensive.

As well as the impact on business, local residents say they are struggling to pay to get to the mainland.

Wightlink and Red Funnel do offer a discount to regular travellers and those travelling to the mainland for medical reasons, but even with this reduction, some residents say they're being priced out.

Nigel Dutfield has to travel to hospitals in Hampshire, Surrey and London for routine medical treatment.

Each time, he has to pay £70 to get across the Solent, a discounted rate offered to islanders who are accessing medical care.

A return trip costs him £140, something which he says is 'killing his finances'. He said: "Unfortunately, I'm a regular visitor to hospitals on the mainland.

"And it's £70 every time. So, if I have to go for a consultation, it's £70, and then following up on the operation, it's another £70. It's killing, financially."

Nigel Dutfield says he cannot afford trips to the mainland.

The Island's MPs say something needs to change. For the first time in the island's history there are now two, one Conservative and one Labour.

Both are in agreement that the current system needs to change, with greater regulation needed by the government.

Reliability is another issue which worries constituents, both MPs say. They say the current levels of service from Wightlink and Red Funnel are less reliable than they were which is adding further pressure on islanders.

Joe Robertson, the Conservative MP for Isle of Wight East, said the issue has now 'come to a head'.

"So it was one of the biggest issues on the doorstep during the general election," he said. "And as an islander and someone who grew up here and spent my whole adult life here, I've seen for myself how the ferries have got more expensive, less reliable, and the timetables have been thinned down.

"And it's fairly obvious to me that it's come to a head, and islanders deserve and are requiring action."

Joe Robertson MP told ITV Meridian ferries have got 'more expensive' and 'less reliable'.

Richard Quigley, MP for Isle of Wight West, told ITV Meridian both companies were 'ferociously expensive' which has now become a 'barrier for opportunity'.

"As islanders, we don't wake up in the morning wanting to have a fight with the main operator that gets us across the Solent," he said. "But, we've been left with no choice, because all you have is a choice of one ferociously expensive but reasonably reliable company, or one ferociously unreliable but still expensive company.

"And it's getting to the stage it's becoming a barrier to opportunity. It's not just inconvenience now, it's affecting people's medical appointments, school trips have stopped happening because half the class can't afford the trip.

"And I think we're in a position where half the island now can't afford to travel off regularly.

"But the unreliability is now a serious issue as well, with 130 car ferry sailings between the two, that haven't operated already this far in August."

Richard Quigley MP says both ferry operators are too expensive.

Analysis of both operators prices by ITV Meridian found flexible, one-way fares, in excess of £100 on some days this month.

Both Wightlink and Red Funnel are charging three-figure sums to travel with a vehicle on August 23, ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

This day is expected to be extremely busy, and both operators are 'sold out' on many sailings.

However, fixed-time tickets are considerably cheaper, with both Red Funnel and Wightlink offering one-way travel for as little as £40.

The floating bridge passes a Red Funnel vessel. Credit: ITV Meridian

Red Funnel told ITV Meridian it does use dynamic pricing for vehicle trips based on factors such as journey duration, demand, and the time of year. The operator acknowledged summer is the busiest time to travel. Foot prices, however, are a fixed price and is not linked to demand.

A spokesperson said: "Red Funnel is dedicated to providing reliable, punctual and affordable ferry services. With over 500 crossings per week and operating 365 days a year we maintain high levels of service.

"We do not profit from service disruptions or cancellations and are committed to ensuring that our timetable is operated as published.

"Our dynamic pricing for vehicles adjusts based on factors such as journey duration, demand, and the time of year, with the summer being the most popular time for travel. All foot passenger fares are published at fixed prices.

“Red Funnel offers regular discounts to Island residents to support the community and additional savings for people with disabilities, jobseekers, Blue Light cardholders, low-income households.

"Last year, over 70% of bookings included some form of discount, with Island residents—who often travel during off-peak times—paying an average of 30% less for car travel compared to visitors.

"We offer competitive rates year-round and encourage customers to book in advance for the best value. Early bookings and off-peak travel offer the lowest fares. Foot passenger pricing is fixed, and various ticket categories are available.

“For those attending NHS medical appointments, we provide reduced tickets at £12.40 per person, extending to companions and up to two adults accompanying child patients. Passengers who are registered as disabled receive a 25% discount on all travel.”

The Wightlink car ferry St Clare crosses The Solent. Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A Wightlink spokesperson told ITV Meridian: "Wightlink won Gold for best UK ferry operator in the 2023 British Travel Awards, voted for by customers.

"We support many of the Isle of Wight's accommodation providers by offering discounted ferry fares to assist their customers and advising them on the most cost-effective ways to travel.

"On average, an Isle of Wight customer pays around £35 for a single crossing with a car (and up to seven passengers) and 70 per cent of Islanders travel with Wightlink using a discount.

"People crossing the Solent for NHS-funded hospital appointments benefit from 50% off their crossings, which are capped at £35 each way, even in peak times. With Wightlink’s Multilink Pass, which is offered exclusively for Island residents, vehicle prices start at £27.75 per sailing.

"Wightlink continues to deliver an exceptionally reliable and punctual service with more than 100 sailings every day. This summer our reliability was 99.9% in June and 99.3% in July, with punctuality at 93.7% in June and 94.0% in July."

