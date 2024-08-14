A major housing project to rejuvenate part of Chatham's Royal Dockyard, has been completed after nearly 30 years.

The St Mary’s Island development has transformed the 150-acre peninsula in the River Medway, into a neighbourhood of 1700 homes.

It also includes a school, parks and a community centre.

St Mary's Island development has transformed 150-acre peninsula in the River Medway Credit: Visitry Group

Work began in 1998 and a celebration event was held last week to mark the completion.

Councillor Simon Curry, Medway Council’s Portfolio Holder covering regeneration, said: "It has been great seeing the development at St Mary’s Island progress over the years, and I am delighted for all those involved in its successful completion.

"It's a remarkable transformation of a historically significant area, which has come during the fortieth anniversary of the closure of Chatham Dockyard.

"St Mary’s Island provides a fantastic community with school, medical centre and play parks for not only Chatham residents to benefit from but wider Medway too."

