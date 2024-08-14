A man has been charged after dozens of dead animals and birds were dumped outside a shop in Hampshire.

50 animals were left outside Broughton Community Shop, in Broughton near Stockbridge, on March 15. Among them were dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl.

Hampshire Police have charged James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road, Totton, Southampton, with possessing wild birds and criminal damage.

He is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on September 10.

The Broughton Community Shop is mainly run by volunteers Credit: ITV Meridian

A police spokesperson said: “A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which dead animals were left outside a shop in Broughton.

“James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

“On the morning of March 15 this year, police received reports that around 50 dead hares, a kestrel and a barn owl were found outside Broughton Community Shop in High Street.

“Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s country watch team have been investigating the incident alongside the criminal investigation department, which has now resulted in these charges.

“Kempster is due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday 10 September.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…