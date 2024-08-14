Scheme to protect safety of women and girls launched in Bournemouth

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reports from Bournemouth.

A new scheme, called the Unity Promise, has been launched in Bournemouth to protect the safety of women and girls.

Businesses and organisations will receive training if they sign up to a pledge to make safer spaces, and create a 'united front' in the town centre.

Launched by the council, in partnership with Dorset Police, groups in the scheme have to follow seven key commitments.

This includes championing best practice, communicating with the public, support staffing and the public and providing additional training.

It has been funded through the Government’s Safer Streets Fund, and there are plans to introduce the initiative into Christchurch and Poole.

More than 25 businesses have so far signed up to the pledge, and the council hopes more will follow in the coming weeks and months.

The move has been welcomed by local residents, Hannah and Freya.

Councillor Kieron Wilson, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Regulatory Services, BCP Council said: “Across the country, in both urban and rural settings, women and girls face situations where they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, impacting the decisions they have to make.

“For this reason, it is essential to promote safety for women and girls in public spaces, everywhere.

“Across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, we are trying to build a more supportive community through the Unity Promise. This initiative is to help local businesses put in place preventative measures to enhance safety. "

David Sidwick, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, told ITV Meridian the plans will bolster policing efforts.

David Sidwick, Dorset Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “I welcome the initial roll-out of the BCP Unity Promise, a proactive and positive initiative to ensure women and girls can feel more confident about being safe while out and about.

“As Dorset’s Police and Crime Commissioner, I take this issue extremely seriously. The responsibility is on all of us to do more to create the societal changes needed to protect women and girls from violence and fear of violence, and the Unity Promise represents an important step towards that.

“Thanks to significant funding from the Safer Street Fund, this new initiative for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole calls on businesses, community leaders and other services to show they are serious about the safety of women and girls by pledging their commitment.

“It is only by working in collaboration can we make real progress towards the changes that are needed to ensure women and girls are free from violence and the fear of it.”

