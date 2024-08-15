Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Juliette Fletcher has been to see the teddy bears

A collection of rare teddy bears in Oxfordshire is expected to sell for more than £150,000 at auction later this year.

Until now, they have been in the Teddy Bears of Witney shop run by Ian Pout, who has been collecting and selling bears since 1985.

He's now decided it's time for them to find new homes.

Mr Pout, Teddy Bears of Witney, said: "It's a sad day but I just hope they bring pleasure to other people as they have to me and it'll be a big wrench when they go and I won't be near the auction."

The shop will stay open but around 200 bears will be moving on.

This includes "Aloysius" who dates back to 1910 and featured in the ITV 1980s drama Brideshead Revisited. He's expected to make between £20,000 and £30,000 at auction.

"Aloysius" dates back to 1910 and featured in the ITV 1980s drama Brideshead Revisited. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Some rare bear related artefacts and collectors items will also go under the hammer in December in the auction which is expected to attract attention from all over the globe.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...