Eastbourne Airshow 2024: Where and when to see the Red Arrows in the south

The Eastbourne Airshow returns today with thousands of spectators expected to line the seafront for entertainment and displays.

The show is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will run until Sunday 18 August.

The Red Arrows are due to take to the sky this afternoon.

Here's where and when you'll be able to see them in the south.

The team will take off from RAF Odiham at 2.18pm before flying over East Worldham near Alton at 2.20pm.

At 2.26pm they will be over Haywoods Heath, then Alfriston at 2.29pm.

They will arrive in Eastbourne at 2.30pm for their display above the sea.

Thousands of spectators are expected at the airshow. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The team will then make their way back to RAF Odiham passing over Dallington in East Sussex at 3.07pm and Five Oaks near Billingshurst in West Sussex at 3.12pm.

They will be back at RAF Odiham by 3.16pm.

Across the event, there will also be displays from an RAF Typhoon and the Starlings Aerobatic Team.

At the weekend the Blenheim, Mustang and Spitfire will commemorate 80 years since D-Day in a special memorial display.

