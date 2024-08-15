Jeremy Clarkson invites fans to new pub in annual A-level results day message

Jeremy Clarkson has invited people to the opening of his new pub as part of his annual A-level results day message.

Every year, he talks about the success he's had despite his poor results.

This year, the Top Gear star used the opportunity to plug his latest venture.

Mr Clarkson revealed earlier this year he paid “less than £1 million” for The Windmill, which is set in five acres of countryside near Burford in Oxfordshire.

Announcing its opening in his classic A-level post on social media, he wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level results aren’t what you were hoping for.

“I got a C and two Us, and here I am, 46 years later, with my own pub.

“It opens next weekend if you fancy dropping in.”

Mr Clarkson runs his Diddly Squat farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, which features in the Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm.

He said he plans to sell his own Hawkstone lager as well as produce reared on his nearby farm at the pub.

