Knife found in play area at country park in Kent

A k nife has been found in a play area at a country park in Kent.

Swale Borough Council said it was "shocked" by the discovery at the Milton Creek Country Park.

It added that is understands the concerns it will have caused.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to reassure you that we have an extensive programme of cleansing in place, particularly daily raking in our three sand surfaced play areas, to reduce the risk of incidents such as this occurring.

"There are also play inspectors that visit the play areas regularly to make sure they are a safe space for children to play in, in addition we have a dedicated ranger on-site who also does regular inspections.

"We strongly condemn the reckless actions of whoever did this, and will continue to monitor our play areas on a regular basis."

