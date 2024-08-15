A man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Hove.

She was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selbourne and Church Road at 2am, on Monday 5 August.

She was forced into the car but escaped from the vehicle and called for help.

Cameron Boxall, who is 21 and from Carden Hill in Brighton, has also been charged with theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and no insurance, making off without payment and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear in court today (Thursday 15 August).

Two further local men aged 21 and 29, who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and making off without payment, have been released on conditional bail while enquires continue.

Superintendent Petra Lazar said: "This has been a fast moving and complex investigation and we would like to thank the community for all their support.”

"We are still encouraging those with information or any relevant CCTV footage of the incident that could assist this investigation to contact us."

