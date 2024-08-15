A student from H ampshire who was diagnosed with a brain tumour is now a step closer to his dream of working in television.

Thousands of students across the south received their A-level, T-level and BTEC results today (Thursday 15 August).

Among them was Milo Euling who studied at Peter Symonds College in Winchester.

He was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour in 2021 and had surgery.

It had life changing effects on his mental and physical health as well as cognitive function.

Despite these challenges, he received an A in Photography and a double Distinction star in Digital Media.

It means he has the grades he needs to study Television Production at University, something he says he's "excited" about.

Play Brightcove video

Milo will go on to study Television Production at University

Speaking about his results, Milo said : "I think the last few years have been a bit challenging.

"I went through brain tumour surgery and it's been a bit tough. I didn't expect to get these grades because it's been a bit hard but I'm really thankful."

By his side as he opened his results was his mum Sally Euling who said she was "absolutely thrilled" for her son.

"He has worked so hard and he wanted this so much," she said.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to bits for him.

"All of his friendship group have worked incredibly hard so I'm hoping they're all as lucky today.

"The results are fantastic...he's got all he needs for the next step."

National figures show the number of top A-level grades awarded is up on last year, while most students got their first choice university.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...