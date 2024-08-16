Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Siri Hampapur has met up with the new Lib Dem MP for Winchester, Danny Chambers

A record number of new MPs have been busy adapting to their new roles, representing their local communities, since the General Election on 4 July.For 45 MPs in the South, it is their first time in Parliament, including the Liberal Democrat MP for Winchester, Danny Chambers, who used to be a veterinary surgeon.

The Hampshire city's new Member of Parliament is only the third to be elected in the constituency who has not been a Conservative since 1918, however, Tory support has been falling since 2015.

Danny Chambers is now one of 11 new Lib Dems to win across the South and Thames Valley, helping boost their ranks in the House of Commons to 72.

It means the Liberal Democrats are the second-largest opposition party and are the biggest third party in 100 years.

He shares a story with ITV News Meridian about how he saved the life of a horse and its foal at a farm in Swanmore after complications during the birth

"It was a foaling in the middle of the night. It was about two o'clock in the morning, it was really serious, and fortunately we managed to save both of their lives," Danny Chambers said.

When asked what made him want to change careers from being a vet to a politician, he added: "I absolutely love being a vet, but I developed a particular interest in mental health and that's one of my reasons, one of the many reasons, for going into politics.

"People in the veterinary profession have a suicide rate of about four times the national average.

"I've realised that politics is one way of making a change and helping people get the healthcare that they need."

Danny Chambers was elected with an almost 14,000 majority in the 2024 election. Credit: ITV News Meridian

When asked about what issues are close to his heart, he said: "We all care about social care, NHS, environmental issues, cost-of-living.

"Ed Davey talked about how he's a carer for his disabled son, and social care and caring is something I'm personally very passionate about because my family had the heart-breaking experience of caring for my father who had dementia.

"Hundreds of families around Winchester and Hampshire are caring in some degree or another.

"If you're an MP you're there to serve your constituency, and it's an absolute privilege that people have put their faith in me to try and make their lives better."

A pharmacy in Winchester was visited by the MP after it was flooded

Since elected, he has been speaking to residents about their concerns. He visited a pharmacy in Winchester after it was flooded at the start of the month.

Pharmacist Ama Addae-Kyereme said: "It was a bit of a mess, but we were so pleased to have Danny, come over to support us. It was reassuring.

"There was a lot of damage to the floor boards, to the till point, et cetera. It affected sales and a loss to the business."

Protecting primary care locally was the topic of his first question in parliament.

Speaking to Chancellor Rachel Reeves in the House of Commons on 29 July, he said: "My training as a veterinary surgeon and my work in public health programmes around the world have taught me it's always more cost-effective to keep people healthy rather than treat them when they get sick.

"Will the chancellor agree with me that when finances are so stretched, there won't be the temptation to view primary care as a cost to be cut?"

He hopes to make his maiden speech to Parliament when MPs return from their summer recess in September.

