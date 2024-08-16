Boy, 6, seriously injured in crash on Isle of Wight

A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a crash on the Isle of Wight.

Police said they were called at 10.38am on Friday 16 August to a report of a crash on The Middle Road B3041 near Calbourne.

It involved a black Seat Ateca and a blue Honda Jazz.

The driver of the Honda, a 37-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital.

A six-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Honda also suffered serious injuries and has also been taken to hospital for treatment.

The other passenger, a four-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Seat, a 27-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The passengers of the Seat, all female and aged 29, 8 and 6, also suffered minor injuries.

Police said they expect the road to remain closed for several hours while emergency services continue their work.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or either vehicle in the moments before the collision.

"In particular we would like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam footage."

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44240351203.

