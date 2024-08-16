Cyclist, 16, dies following crash with car in Hampshire

A 16-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in a crash with a car in Hampshire.

The crash happened at the junction of Portsdown Hill Road, Portchester Lane and Skew Road in Portchester on Tuesday 13 August at 9.44pm.

It involved a silver Honda Jazz and a cyclist, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The cyclist, 16-year-old Ethan Wilkie from Portsmouth, has since died in hospital.

His family are receiving support from specialist officers.

Two people were arrested following the crash.

An 18-year-old male from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has now been released on bail until 12 September.A 17-year-old male from Lee-on-the-Solent was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released with no further action to be taken against him.

Hampshire Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward by calling 101, quoting reference number 44240347160.

