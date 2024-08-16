Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides has been to see how the gin is made

A distillery in Kent has become the first in the world to make blue gin using natural ingredients.

Most gins have additives or colourants added after the drink has been distilled to give it its colour.

However, Copper Rivet in Chatham is turning the gin blue using an edible flower called the butterfly pea.

The man behind the new process is production manager Abhishek Banik who says it's a "trial and error method" which is still being fine tuned.

The distillery produces around 100,000 bottles of gin and vodka per year with whisky also on the list.

Most of it is sold across Kent, Surrey and Sussex, with markets also in the EU, the US and Japan.

Looking ahead to the future, the Co-founder of Copper Rivet Distillery, Matthew Russell, said creating a red gin could be their next challenge.

