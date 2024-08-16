An infected blood scandal victim has branded the £15,000 payment promised to pupils subjected to high-risk medical research at a school in Hampshire "insulting".

Richard Warwick was infected with HIV and hepatitis B after receiving blood products at Treloar’s school as part of medical treatment for haemophilia, which he was diagnosed with at three years old.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he was "obviously very pleased" that "we’re actually getting closer and closer to the end", adding: "Delighted to see that in yesterday’s report that ongoing payments would continue for life – that is a big part of our concerns for the whole community – and that the Government’s going to provide legal aid for people to get them through the various hoops and hurdles in order for them to make a successful claim, so that’s very welcome."

But Mr Warwick said the announced payments of £15,000 for former pupils of the college like him were "derisory" and the Government "seemed to have plucked (the amount) out of the air".

"Above that, it’s insulting not only to the children that managed to live through what was done to them at the school, but also to the parents of the children that died – you know, there’s young teenagers – and the wider families.

"How they’ve come up with this figure is beyond comprehension to be honest."

The total estimate of the cost of infected blood scandal compensation will be set out in the Budget red book, a Cabinet Office minister has said.

Paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds did not put a figure on the total cost when asked by Times Radio, but said more than £1 billion had already been paid out.

" The total estimate will be set out in the Budget red book because there is still work to do on that," he said.

More people may come forward to apply for compensation as a result of increased publicity due to announcements like the latest one, he said, which makes costs a moving picture.

The Government will do "what it takes to deliver justice" for infected blood victims, he added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…