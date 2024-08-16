More than 40 sheep stolen from farm in Hampshire

More than 40 sheep have been stolen from a farm in Hampshire.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it received a report that, between 9pm on 10 August and 2pm on 11 August, 44 sheep were stolen from a farm in Brownwich Lane, Fareham.

The force said electric fencing was cut and it is thought the sheep were then lead down a footpath to a nearby carpark.

The sheep were ewes and lambs and all marked with JB sprayed in green and a purple dot on their necks.

Police officers are asking people who see the sheep to contact them on 101 quoting the crime number 44240345688.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Please keep alert and an eye on anyone paying attention to your livestock."

