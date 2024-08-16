Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV Meridian's Megan Samrai met 'Kent Saheli Group' at a festival in Gravesend and community group 'Sahara' at a talent show in Medway.

To mark South Asian Heritage month, ITV Meridian has shone a spotlight on some of the organisations in Kent supporting South Asians and the events they've held over the past few weeks.

South Asian Heritage Month runs from 18 July to 17 August every year. It celebrates South Asian culture and its history. Running since 2020, this year's theme is 'Free to be Me.'

In July, Kent Saheli Group held a performance in Gravesend, where 700 people gathered to celebrate a festival at a women's only event.

Teeyan, which is also known as ‘Teej’ or ‘Teeyan Da Mela,’ celebrates the monsoon season and women’s sisterhood.

The group performed Giddha, a traditional Punjabi folk dance, and live Boliyan, which are folk songs.

The Kent Saheli group was started 33 years ago by Daya Kans to support women who arrived from India to start a new life. 'Saheli' means female friendship in Hindi and Punjabi.

Daya Kans started Kent Saheli group in 1991 to tackle isolation among women arriving in the UK from India. Credit: Daya Kans

Daya Kans said: "I came to England in 1964. I was a teacher in India, and I realised that the ladies who didn't go to school in India were so isolated. They'd just learnt a few words like 'you', 'me', 'thank you', 'milk,' 'bread'. That was their conversation with the outside world."

"So then I was thinking I should do something for these ladies, and I started this group in 1991."

Over the years, the group has taught women sports like badminton, and even released their own books. For many, the group represents the bond between women, once isolated, who found sisterhood in Gravesend.

Best friends Sandeep Khatkar and Manpreet Kingra have been in the group for around 20 years and have been inseparable ever since.

Sandeep Khatkar and Manpreet Kingra are best friends but say they're more like sisters. Credit: Aman Rattan

Manpreet said the festival reminds them of their childhood, along with their grandmothers, mothers and aunties.

"I would have never thought when I came to this country that one day I can stand in front on 700 women and talk freely."

Sandeep added that the event made her feel like she was back home, saying "we feel like a girl today."

Meanwhile in Gillingham earlier this month, a group of older people held a talent show, organised by community group Sahara.

Sahara means support in Punjabi and Hindi and helps older South Asian people in Medway through wellbeing activities such as day trips and exercise.

Sahara's founder, Paramjot Kaur, says she started the group because of a "gap" in what is available for older South Asian people.

Sahara was founded by Paramjot Kaur. Credit: ITV Meridian

She said: "There are cultural and language barriers that mean they're not able to access mainstream services. Or if they are, they're not able to get the most out of them.

"So they needed a place which felt familiar, felt like home, [where] they didn't feel 'othered'".

At the event, volunteers and service users showed off their singing and dancing.

There was also a fashion show along with art displays. For many, it was their first time performing on stage.

Kiran Badyal said: "I liked it. I've never done this before but it was nice to have a part in the talent show."

Urmila Patel was singing a Bhajan at the talent show. Credit: ITV Meridian

Urmila Patel said she was singing a Bhajan: "I used to live in a small town, and my mum used to have Bhajans all the time in the house, so I liked to sing with her.

"After coming to this country, I got married, had children, and had no chance of doing that sort of thing. I had a business and was looking after the kids.

"Now, as we're retired and we joined the group, we get a chance to show our talents."

Sahara hopes its free activities mean that people in Medway will always have someone to turn to.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...