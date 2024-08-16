A woman who was struck by a tree that was being felled in East Sussex says she has lost her independence after suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Caroline Leafe, 70, was walking along a deer track in Ashdown Forest with her husband, Kenneth, and their dog, Monty, when the pair were hit by a silver birch tree that was being felled on January 25 2023.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest, the body that manages Ashdown Forest, had found the 12-metre tree was rotting and needed to be cut down.

The tree, in the corner of Broadstone Car Park, was surrounded by public footpaths, including the main pathway to the visitor centre.

A forest ranger made a cut with a chainsaw and the tree began to fall. The ranger noticed Mr and Mrs Leafe walking on the nearby deer track and attempted to warn them but it was too late.

Mrs Leafe suffered a traumatic brain injury, a fractured collar bone, several fractured ribs and a shoulder dislocation.

She spent a considerable amount of time in hospital following the incident and continues to have physical and cognitive therapy. She also had to surrender her driving licence but can now drive again.

She said she's "suffered a loss of independence" with Ken having to offer her a lot more support.

She added: "The head injuries included speech problems and emotional problems.

“There were school children at the forest when we were there and we are relieved that our accident didn’t happen to them. Ken and I hope an incident like this never happens again.”

Mr Leafe suffered cuts and bruising.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found The Conservators of Ashdown Forest failed to identify the risk to members of the public from tree felling.

It meant precautions such as posting warning signs and using barriers were not put in place to prevent members of the public from accessing areas where the tree felling was taking place.

The Conservators of Ashdown Forest pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The trust was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay £3,589.80 in costs.

HSE principal inspector, Emma Stiles, said: “Members of the public should be able to enjoy a walk in a forest without fear of being struck by a tree being felled.

"The guidance is clear on how to fell trees safely and this means keeping members of the public out of an area around the tree measuring two times the height of the tree.

“This can be achieved by various means including signs, barriers and banksmen. Given the high levels of public access around this tree, all of these precautions should have been taken.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ashdown Forest said: "We fully accept the findings of the HSE investigation into the events of 25 January 2023 when a member of the public was struck by a falling tree.

"We have implemented all their recommendations including and exceeding their advice on training for all staff and volunteers operating in safe working zones.

"We apologise unreservedly to Mr and Mrs Leafe and their friends and family who were impacted by this incident and continue to send our best wishes to Mrs Leafe as she continues her recovery."

