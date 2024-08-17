A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a disturbance at a property in Kent.

Officers from Kent Police were called to Henderson Drive in Dartford at 6.50am on Saturday 17 August.

A woman was found with suspected stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A man in his 20s, who was known to the victim, has been arrested and taken into custody.

Officers remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out.

Anyone who has any information which may assist, is urged to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 17-0284.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

