A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a crash which killed three people in Sussex.

The three men, all from Berkshire, were 21 year old Daniel Davies, 32 year old Jonny Day and 36 year old Jon ‘Tommy’ Miller.

They died after their vehicle was involved in a collision in Decoy Drive in Eastbourne at around 10.40pm on Monday, 13 February, 2023.

A complex investigation was launched and Robbie Cook, 39, from Croxden Way in Eastbourne, was arrested three days later, on 16 February, 2023.

Cook has now been charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of perverting the course of justice.

He is on conditional bail to appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on 25 September.

Police were called to the collision in Decoy Drive in Eastbourne on Monday, 13 February, 2023. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Two other men, aged 40 and 17 at the time of the offence, who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released with no further action taken.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell, of Sussex and Surrey’s Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the families of Daniel, Jonny and Tommy following the tragic events of last year.

" Since that night, we have worked tirelessly to understand exactly what happened and provide them with the answers they deserve.

" Our enquiries are ongoing, while we now look ahead to the start of court proceedings."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…