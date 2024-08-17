Two men charged after man found with stab wound in Hampshire town
Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Hampshire.
Police were called to Cricketers Way in Andover shortly before 2am on 1 August.
A man, aged in his 40s, was found with a stab wound.
Tomasz Kaczmarek, 31, of Camelot Close in Andover, has been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.
It follows the charge of Jordan Anthony Leslie Barnes, 30, of The Hexagon in Andover, on 2 August.
He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.
