Two men have been charged following a stabbing in Hampshire.

Police were called to Cricketers Way in Andover shortly before 2am on 1 August.

A man, aged in his 40s, was found with a stab wound.

Tomasz Kaczmarek, 31, of Camelot Close in Andover, has been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm.

A man, aged in his 40s, was found with a stab wound in Cricketers Way. Credit: ITV News Meridian

It follows the charge of Jordan Anthony Leslie Barnes, 30, of The Hexagon in Andover, on 2 August.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.

He is due to appear before Winchester Crown Court on 4 September.

