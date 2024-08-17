Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Siri Hampapur has been to meet a yoga teacher.

A yoga teacher is trying to raise awareness of the discipline's origins and the meaning behind the practice.Chandni Nijhawan teaches in Petersfield, Hampshire with a spiritual and holistic approach - alongside the physical postures.

Yoga was discovered by ancient sages in India, believed to be around 5,000 years ago, but it is also evident in some of the earliest texts in the Hindu religion.

Some examples of yoga that are not the physical poses we know today, include mediation, breath-work and practising the philosophy of morals and ethics.

Chandi Nijhawan said: "Yoga basically - what it’s not is a physical fitness class, it’s an entire life system.

"I f you imagine yoga as a wheel, and in the centre of the wheel is connection to self, and you reach yoga from many different paths.

“I’m Eastern as I grew up and I’m Western in my education and my living. Expanding the world of yoga, that’s my dream.

"Yoga is more than just a posture that we see on Instagram, like a handstand - I'm not saying that's not yoga, but it's just a snippet."

Social media creator on TikTok Nikita Desai, spoke about how to spot an authentic yoga class.

In recent years, yoga has seen a boom in popularity, with millions taking part across the world.

Along with it, many different trends have popped up, including classes with animals, dance music, and even alcohol.

A social media creator on TikTok, however, wants to remind people of the importance of a minimalistic practice.

Yoga teacher and social media creator, Nikita Desai said: " The practice intends for us to turn inwards and look within ourselves so we’re trying to navigate ourselves away from external distractions.

" It's important to acknowledge the origins and the roots and the other elements because it makes it more inclusive and accessible.

" So spotting an authentic yoga class would look like the teacher offering modifications, encouraging the use of props throughout the class."

