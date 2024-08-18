A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in a car park in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to Station Way in Crawley at around 7.10am on Sunday 18 August following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police searched the area and found a woman in a nearby car park with stab wounds.

The woman was treated by paramedics, but was confirmed dead at the scene.

A wider search was launched by police to locate a suspect, and a 26-year-old man from Crawley was found in Stephenson Road and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: "This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

" Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.

" There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries.

"I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.

" Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn."

