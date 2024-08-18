Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found with fatal stab wounds
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in a car park in Sussex.
Emergency services were called to Station Way in Crawley at around 7.10am on Sunday 18 August following reports of an altercation between a man and a woman.
Police searched the area and found a woman in a nearby car park with stab wounds.
The woman was treated by paramedics, but was confirmed dead at the scene.
A wider search was launched by police to locate a suspect, and a 26-year-old man from Crawley was found in Stephenson Road and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: "This is a tragic incident that has seen a young woman lose her life, and we are working hard to understand exactly what has happened.
"Officers were able to swiftly bring a suspect into custody and we are not currently searching for anyone else.
"There will now be an increased police presence in what is a busy area of Crawley as we carry out our enquiries.
"I would urge anyone with any concerns to please speak to an officer at the scene.
"Similarly, anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Venn."
