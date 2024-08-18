A pedestrian is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision in Bournemouth.

A man from Poole, aged in his 40s, was airlifted to hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 18. His family have been notified.

Emergency services were called to the A338 Wessex Way between the Cooper Dean roundabout and the Blackwater junction at around 12.25am.

The collision involved a silver Audi A1 and a pedestrian.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Road closures were put in place to allow police to carry out a detailed examination of the scene.

The A338 was closed in both directions following the collision. (Library picture) Credit: ITV News Meridian

Police Sergeant Mike Gatfield, Dorset Police, said: "I am appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area and saw what happened to please get in touch.

"In particular, if you have a dashcam fitted to your vehicle I would ask you to please check for any footage captured of relevance that may assist our enquiries.

"I appreciate the road closures will have had a significant impact on the public and I would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while they were in place."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online, via email at scit@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240126828.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know