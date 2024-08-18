T wo men caught illegally hunting animals in Berkshire have been banned from owning dogs for two years after being convicted of hare coursing.

Danny Mitchell, 21, of Hazelwood Lane, Binfield, and Tommy Cole, 20, of Lyne Road, Virginia Water, Surrey, were also ordered to pay Thames Valley Police £600 in kennelling costs, £300 in court costs and a £26 victim surcharge at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 August.

Mitchell and Cole were found guilty of one count each of being equipped for searching for or pursuing hares with dogs at the same hearing.

The dog banning orders are a first for Thames Valley Police.

Mitchell and Cole had two whippet-type dogs with them. Credit: Thames Valley Police

It follows an investigation by Thames Valley Police's Rural Crime Taskforce.

At around 11pm on 30 November last year, officers had been conducting mobile patrols in the Maidenhead area after several hare coursing-related incidents.

While travelling along Howe Lane, near the B3024 and Paley Street, the officers identified a white Peugeot Partner van parked in a remote layby just in front of a farm gate leading into a dark agricultural field.

Mitchell and Cole, who had two whippet-type dogs, then approached on foot between the parked van and the farm gate.

One of the dogs had a cut under its eye. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Instantly, Mitchell became defensive and began recording his interaction with police on his mobile phone.

The officers detained Mitchell and found a handheld catapult and a handful of ball bearings inside his front jacket pocket.

The officers also found a high-powered lamp connected to a battery pack and a slip lead inside the van, as well as a second lamp and another lead under the van; all items commonly used in hare coursing.

The officers arrested Mitchell and Cole and seized the dogs, van and equipment. The pair were charged the following day. The dogs have been rehomed.

Hare coursing equipment was found in the van. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer PC Lewis Tillyer, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: "This is a great example of how police and the Crown Prosecution Service can work together to crack down on hare coursing across the Thames Valley to create a hostile environment for rural offenders.

" Hare coursing is an illegal activity where dogs are used to chase, catch and kill hares.

" It is a serious problem in rural areas that has a major impact on the rural community, and involves cruelty to dogs and wild animals, as well as damage to land which will not be tolerated.

" I am also glad that Danny Mitchell and Tommy Cole will not be allowed to own dogs for the next two years and have to reimburse the force for looking after the dogs they had with them."

Rural Crime Taskforce lead, Inspector Stuart Hutchings, added: "We are committed to tackling hare coursing and bringing offenders to justice.

" We understand the true impact of hare coursing on our rural communities, especially farmers who are trying to go about their daily business.

" Working in partnership with the NFU we will do all we can to eradicate this type of offending and protect our rural communities."

