A man has been jailed for driving, drug and weapon offences while on a suspended prison sentence for an earlier conviction.

Bradley Mills, aged 21, of Mather Way, Oxford, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for officers, careless driving, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He appeared before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 14 August.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a lock knife and cannabis, which was found in his bag.

Mills already had a four-month suspended prison sentence for carrying a lock knife and possession of cannabis from an incident in May this year.

Mills was riding a moped illegally and failed to stop for officers in Oxford.

He subsequently crashed the bike through trees and into a stream, and was trapped underneath the bike while still in the stream.

Following a search of his bag, officers located a lock knife and cannabis.

Police dashcam footage shows the chase as Mills refuses to stop for officers

Mills was arrested and charged the same day.

He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, including activation of his previous four-month suspended prison sentence.

Investigating officer PC Matt Stansfield of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Mills was not insured and had no licence to ride this bike, and he failed to stop for officers when requested to do so.

“He has shown a flagrant disregard for road safety and the law, and the fact he was already on a suspended prison sentence for earlier offences shows that he also had no regard for the justice system as well.

“I am pleased he has been given an immediate custodial sentence as a result of his behaviour, and I hope he uses the time in prison to reflect on his actions.

“We are committed to reduce moped-enabled crime and take weapons off the streets, and through Operation Deter, we will pursue those who seek to carry knives in our communities.”

