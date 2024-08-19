Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Harry Acton reports from the Arden theatre in Titchfield.

A 450 seater theatre in Hampshire must close its doors following a Public Inquiry.

Titchfield Festival Theatre's (TFT) Arden Theatre in Titchfield, was built without the proper planning permission, and was subjected to an enforcement notice by Fareham Borough Council.

The theatre appealed to the planning inspector, citing that it had 'deemed consent' to build the facility inside its existing structure.

However, following the appeal, it was decided that Fareham Borough Council had acted correctly in its decision, which means the Arden Theatre must be dismantled.

The exterior of Titchfield Festival Theatre. Credit: ITV Meridian

It's a blow for Kevin Fraser, the Artistic Director at TFT, who has fought tirelessly to protect the £1.7million facility.

He told ITV Meridian that construction started because they genuinely believed they had permission to expand, having operated out of the space for the past 10 years.

When asked why he proceeded to start building work before planning permission was granted, he said: "Well, that isn't quite, it isn't quite as cut and dry as that.

"Mainly because this whole site was divided into three buildings. Part B we had been using for 10 years as rehearsal space, as wardrobe, for making props and putting on small plays.

"Our solicitors, our legal advisors and our planning advisors believed that we would fall in that category as 'deemed use'."

Kevin Fraser tells ITV Meridian why building work began before planning permission was sought.

The theatre's existing stages are unaffected by the ruling, but it must now undertake expensive works to restore the Arden to a space for storage.

It has been ordered by the council to fill in the orchestra pit, dismantle the stage, remove the chairs and lights by October.

It's heartbreaking work for Kevin, but he says he has no choice now but to comply. There is one option he could pursue, another route of appeal to the highest levels of Government. But it would cost him millions. Money, he says, he isn't prepared to spend.

TFT is funded through business event's income, ticket sales and charitable donations, and a significant amount has already been spent defending the theatre.

The theatre space from above. Credit: ITV Meridian

Fareham Borough Council told ITV Meridian it welcomes the decision by the Planning Inspector.

The Executive Leader of the council, Cllr Simon Martin, said the council acted in the interests of safety. He said: "Planning permission is an essential requirement.

"Once you go down to planning permission and once you are looking at construction, building regulations then need to be looked at to make sure the place is being built correctly and safely.

"Therefore our responsibility as a local authority is to make sure things are done safely.

"If we didn't take action, people would then be criticising Fareham Borough Council if there was to be an injury or a loss of life, and that is something that we take very very seriously."

Cllr Simon Martin, leader of Fareham Borough Council, told ITV Meridian the council takes safety seriously.

What could be one of the last performances at the Arden is still scheduled to take place next month.

Actors will be putting on Made in Dagenham, it what the theatre says will still be full of 'fun and laughter'.

Performances will continue at the smaller Oak and Acorn theatres, and the theatre will continue to be a focal point for the local community.

