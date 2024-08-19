Jeremy Clarkson launches helpline for farmers struggling with mental health

Jeremy Clarkson is teaming up with the free text support service, Shout, to provide around the clock help for farmers who are facing mental health challenges.

Thanks to funding from Clarkson's beer brand, Hawkstone, farmers who might be struggling in silence can text the word ‘Hawkstone’ to 85258 at any time of day or night to start a conversation with a trained Shout Volunteer.

This dedicated keyword allows the volunteer to quickly identify a farmer in need and provide tailored support.

Farming has been described as one of the toughest jobs in the world, physically demanding with long hours, often spent alone.

The Diddly Squat Farm Shop was opened by Jeremy Clarkson in 2020 Credit: ITV News Meridian

Clarkson has helped to shine a light on how difficult it is to be a farmer on his Amazon Prime Video show, Clarkson's Farm.

The Top Gear star said: "Farming can be a struggle so if you are finding it a bit tough at the moment, text HAWKSTONE to 85258 and you’ll get free confidential support from a very experienced team of people.

"It could be worth sending a message, it’s better than suffering in silence."

Virtually all UK farmers (95%) under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as one of the biggest hidden problems facing the industry (Farm Safety Foundation, 2021).

They face unique challenges, particularly during demanding periods like harvest season.

'Better than suffering in silence' - Jeremy Clarkson

The partnership is supported by farmer Kaleb Cooper who shot to fame after appearing on Clarkson's Farm.

He said: "Farming is an incredibly hard job and there are statistics out there to show that mental health challenges in farming have risen in recent years.

"Some people don’t like talking about their problems face-to-face or find it difficult to open up to someone they know, so we have teamed up with Shout to allow farmers to send a simple text and get the support they need."

Sarah Kendrick, Clinical Director at Shout said: "Our aim is to help people feel connected, and to find a place where they're able to think through what their problems are.

"Very often people come to us feeling unable to think through their problems, so talking about it we know is really really helpful."

