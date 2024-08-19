Police are appealing for information after two teenage girls were reportedly sexually assaulted in Bournemouth.

Sometime b etween 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday 12 August, two 16-year-old girls were in the sea at Bournemouth Beach, to the east of Bournemouth pier, when they encountered a group of men who had two double lilos.

The girls sat on one of the lilos and while they were on it, they were touched inappropriately by the men.

The girls then jumped off the lilo and made their way back to shore.

A 22-year-old man from the London area was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He was subsequently released on police bail as further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Constable Hele Leech-Wilkinson, of BCP CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and work is ongoing to identify two other men reported to be involved.

“I would urge anyone who was at the beach on the afternoon of Monday 12 August 2024 and witnessed any suspicious activity, or anybody with further information that might assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

