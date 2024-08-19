Three men have been jailed after a large-scale cannabis farm in Kent was discovered.

It is thought to be worth more than £1 million to the criminal group who ran it.

Over 1,700 cannabis plants were discovered by Kent Police carrying out a warrant at a site in Ramsgate, in May.

Officers found Tom Doku, Arvaniti Ilirjan and Ervin Zenelaj at the site.

Tom Dku, Arvaniti Ilirjan and Ervin Zenelaj Credit: Kent Police

The group were charged with producing cannabis and dishonestly abstracting electricity.

Doku, 48, was jailed for one year and nine months while Ilirjan, 43, and Zenelaj, 33, both received one-year, one-month sentences.

