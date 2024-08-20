A farmer from Hampshire says he is 'heartbroken' after nearly half of his sheep were stolen.

Around 40 sheep were taken from James Burns's field in Fareham between 9pm on the 10th August, and 2pm the next day.

Electric fencing was cut at the farm in Brownwich Lane and it is thought the sheep were led down a footpath to a nearby carpark.

40 sheep were taken from James Burns Credit: ITV News Meridian

The sheep were all marked with JB sprayed in green and a purple dot on their necks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting the crime number 44240345688.

