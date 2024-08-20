Emergency services were called to an ice rink in Oxford following a "chemical incident".

Thames Valley Police and Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to Oxford Ice rink on Tuesday morning after reports of the incident.

A cordon along Oxpens Road was set up and the area was closed off to the public, with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

Just after midday, Thames Valley Police said: "We have now withdrawn all Police resources from the Oxford Ice Rink after a chemical incident.

"Colleagues from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue will be remaining on scene to liaise with engineers who are also present.

"There is no wider danger to the public and all cordons have been lifted. However the Ice Rink itself will remain closed."

The ice rink itself has been closed to the public since Saturday 17 August and will remain shut until Friday 30 August to relay a new Ice Pad.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know