Keepers at a zoo in Hampshire have paid tribute following the death of their elderly female snow leopard.

Irina arrived at Marwell Zoo in 2010 at two years old and turned 16 on 23 May this year.

Staff say she had been on a geriatric care plan for some time but that her symptoms worsened, with the team taking the decision to euthanise her.

Irina raised four cubs - Kamala and Kadhir in 2011 and Animesh and Ajendra in 2013.

Laura Read, Chief Executive of Marwell Wildlife, said: “We do have, within a large variety of species, some aged animals at Marwell and our teams work really hard to make sure they have the best care into their senior years and beyond.

Irina raised four cubs and was a grandmother 15 times over. Credit: Jason Brown

She added: “Unfortunately, as a result, we’ve lost some notable and well-loved animals recently. I’m sure people will appreciate, this is a difficult time for everyone at the zoo, especially our animal and veterinary teams who work tirelessly to ensure our animals have the very best welfare possible.”

Irina played an "important role" in the conservation of snow leopards, which are listed as Vulnerable on the International Union of Conservation’s (IUCN) Red List.

Irina was a grandmother 15 times over and a great grandmother twice so her legacy "will live on through the contribution she has made to the survival of her species".

Carrie Arnold, Carnivores Team Leader, said: “Irina was a very playful snow leopard, always stalking her keepers and playing 'hide and seek' with us.

“She was incredibly strong willed and knew exactly what she wanted! She was a very affectionate and loved sitting up high watching the world go by.

“She will be sorely missed by her whole team.”

