A man has pleaded guilty to violent disorder following a protest in Aldershot in which he threw objects at a hotel.

Perrie Fisher, 29, of Hillside Road, Farnham, was one of a number of people gathered outside Potters International Hotel on Wednesday 31 July.

Detectives say that, although the majority protested in a peaceful manner, Fisher’s behaviour "turned violent" and he threw objects at the hotel and banged on the doors.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Fisher was remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Police were called to Potters International Hotel as people gathered outside.

Recent figures show that so far, 927 people have been arrested and 466 charged in relation to the recent disorder which broke out across the country in the wake of the mass stabbing at a dance class in Southport on Monday 29 July, which left three young girls dead.

Assistant Chief Constable Tara McGovern said: “Fisher chose to act in an aggressive manner and his behaviour that day caused fear of violence to those inside the hotel and our officers.

"This result highlights that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated and it is a clear message that these actions have consequences.

"Our officers conducted a thorough investigation, and worked quickly with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure swift justice is carried out.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone else considering trying to bring mindless violence to our streets and that the minority who seek to cause disorder will face the full force of the law."

